Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $178.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

