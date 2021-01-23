Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

