Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.50

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
FRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
