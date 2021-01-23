Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.50

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

