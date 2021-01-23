Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Formula One Group reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FWONK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 589,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

