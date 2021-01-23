Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 179818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Forestar Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

