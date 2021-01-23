Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of FL opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

