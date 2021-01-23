Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

NYSE FL opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.