Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

