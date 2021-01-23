FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $803.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.