FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCS opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

