FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $27,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

MAV stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

