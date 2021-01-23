FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $26,000 in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIF opened at $22.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

