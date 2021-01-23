FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe raised their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

