FMC Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

