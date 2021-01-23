Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

