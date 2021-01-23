Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Santander

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.