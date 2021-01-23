Fluent Financial LLC Invests $4.17 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after buying an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

NYSE KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

