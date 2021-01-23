Fluent Financial LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. 2,344,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.