Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 36,323 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Phillips 66 comprises 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,562. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

