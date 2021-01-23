Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $69,734.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,362.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.