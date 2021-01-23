Flit Token (FLT) Reaches Market Cap of $637.32

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Flit Token has a total market cap of $637.32 and approximately $3,427.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00429871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.46 or 1.00068142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.