FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

