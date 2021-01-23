FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:LKOR) Shares Down 0.6%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:LKOR) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.31 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 4,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.