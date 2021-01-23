Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

