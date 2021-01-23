Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.50.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.