Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives $46.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 845,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

