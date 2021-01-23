Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $200.00 at BTIG Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVN. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.11.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Five9 by 189.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 103.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

