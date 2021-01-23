Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $562.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.