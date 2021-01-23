Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

