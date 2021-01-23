FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Up to $75.95

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.95, but opened at $79.45. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 406,667 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £901.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.53.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

