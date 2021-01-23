First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 16th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

FPL opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.