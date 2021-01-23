First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 16th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
FPL opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
