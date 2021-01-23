First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Holdings Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $258,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000.

NXTG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

