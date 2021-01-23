First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:FSD opened at $14.88 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

