First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
NYSE:FSD opened at $14.88 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.