First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.