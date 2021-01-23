First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
