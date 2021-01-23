First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
First Reliance Bancshares Company Profile
