First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of FR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 417,997 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 266,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,228 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

