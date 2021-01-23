First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.20

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.20 and traded as low as $56.20. First Capital shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 2,885 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Capital in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 110.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Capital by 481.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

