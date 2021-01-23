First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by TheStreet

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

