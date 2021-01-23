Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $289,356.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00060649 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004626 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003465 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

