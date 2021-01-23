FinNexus Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.89 million and $947,149.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

