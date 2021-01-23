Financial Survey: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verizon Communications and LICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.80 $19.27 billion $4.81 11.95 LICT $118.38 million 3.13 $26.74 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.76% 32.15% 6.87% LICT 28.50% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 11 8 1 2.50 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $61.84, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than LICT.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats LICT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 95 million wireless retail connections, 6 million broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and Internet access services; and Internet protocol-based voice services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. It also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, including voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and IoT products and services. This segment had 25 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 489 thousand broadband connections. The company has strategic partnerships with HERE Technologies and Dignitas; Emory Healthcare to develop and test 5G Ultra Wideband-enabled use cases; and BuzzFeed. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services. The company operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 32,045 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) lines; 4,911 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,484 miles of copper cable; and 745 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

