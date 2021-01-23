Financial Contrast: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Prologis and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prologis
|$3.33 billion
|22.47
|$1.57 billion
|$3.31
|30.58
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|$487.61 million
|0.36
|$370,000.00
|$1.41
|3.40
Profitability
This table compares Prologis and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prologis
|38.21%
|4.67%
|3.08%
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|-19.42%
|-17.78%
|-3.30%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prologis and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prologis
|0
|1
|14
|0
|2.93
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $107.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Prologis.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
94.1% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Prologis has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Prologis beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
