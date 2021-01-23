Financial Contrast: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 22.47 $1.57 billion $3.31 30.58 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.36 $370,000.00 $1.41 3.40

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prologis and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 14 0 2.93 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 3 1 0 2.25

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $107.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Prologis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

