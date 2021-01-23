Financial Contrast: MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) versus General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of General Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of General Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MediGreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares General Finance and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance 1.74% 18.87% 3.48% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Finance and MediGreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance $356.48 million 0.74 $7.95 million $0.65 13.48 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for General Finance and MediGreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Finance currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given General Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Finance is more favorable than MediGreen.

Risk and Volatility

General Finance has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Finance beats MediGreen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation. Its modular space products comprise office or portable building containers, ground level offices, and modular buildings and offices for use in general administrative office spaces, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, day-care facilities, dormitories, general administrative office space, healthcare and rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. The company's liquid containment products consist of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, major industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnarounds. It also provides steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. In addition, the company offers temporary prison holding cells, hoarding units, blast-resistant units, workforce living accommodations, temporary retail frontage units, and observatory units customized from storage containers, as well as shipping container modifications, specialty trailers and tanks, chassis, storm shelters, and trash hoppers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

