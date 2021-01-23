Financial Comparison: Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) & Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Trinity Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 12.29 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -30.35 Trinity Biotech $90.43 million 1.23 -$28.91 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10% Trinity Biotech -21.75% 277.50% 6.26%

Risk & Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biomerica and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

