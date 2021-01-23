Financial Comparison: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group -8.31% -1.44% -0.75%

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.58 -$36.90 million $0.98 9.18

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Keppel REIT and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of approximately $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data center properties in key global markets.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

