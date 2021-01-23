Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.