Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 397,611 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 378,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,738,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.33.

