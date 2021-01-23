Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) versus Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2 1 3 0 2.17 Lordstown Motors 2 0 2 0 2.00

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.14% 6.18% 1.66% Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $121.18 billion 0.25 $7.42 billion $3.05 4.99 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Lordstown Motors on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also provides cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. In addition, it provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 130 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

