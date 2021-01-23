Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) was down 8.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $99.44 and last traded at $99.67. Approximately 1,055,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,326,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.

Specifically, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

