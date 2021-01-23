Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Fastly also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,674 shares of company stock worth $22,640,850. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

